Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 1,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

