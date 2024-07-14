Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,042 shares of company stock worth $29,216,357 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

