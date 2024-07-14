Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,752 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $108.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

