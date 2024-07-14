Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 292,920 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH opened at $18.18 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.