Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,648,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,547 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 334,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

