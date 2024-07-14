PFG Advisors Purchases 977 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 865,015 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.10 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

