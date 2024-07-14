PFG Advisors Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,758 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 161,397 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,650,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.