ZClassic Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $448,731.82 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00041199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

