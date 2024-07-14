Velas (VLX) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $646,768.02 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00043380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,065,893 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.