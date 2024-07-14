42-coin (42) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.99

42-coin (42) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $30,133.55 or 0.50516421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00116632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

