Sovryn Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Sovryn has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $41,172.23 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,895,685.20299321 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.58013011 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $59,299.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

