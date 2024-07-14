Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Billion

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $68.09 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $20.33 or 0.00034083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,400,000 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

