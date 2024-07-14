Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,473 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 206.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in McKesson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Settian Capital LP lifted its position in McKesson by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 598.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $576.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $575.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

