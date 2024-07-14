SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,807,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,327,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDW stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.