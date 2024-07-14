Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 54,136 Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $8.05 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

