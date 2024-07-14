VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18,220.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.44 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.