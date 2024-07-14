Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 25,841 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

