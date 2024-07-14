Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 250,402 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $7,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MetLife by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after buying an additional 293,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in MetLife by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MET opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.