Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $791.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.