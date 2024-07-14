Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $791.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
