Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after purchasing an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,831 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $253.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

