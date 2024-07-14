Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 370 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

