Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 252.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

