Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 181.18 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 188.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of 118.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

