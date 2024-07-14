Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Onsemi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON opened at $76.87 on Friday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

