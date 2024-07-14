Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

