CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.63

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.63 and traded as high as $80.15. CVR Partners shares last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 25,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.92 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CVR Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

