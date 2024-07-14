Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 7,957 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBMT shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.