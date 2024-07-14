Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $13.33. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 88,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

