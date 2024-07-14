Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.04

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.32. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 19,121 shares traded.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Yankuang Energy Group shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 7th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 7th.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

