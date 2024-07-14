Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.94. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 20,863 shares trading hands.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 7.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Shares of Concord Medical Services are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

