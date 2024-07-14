Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.86. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 5,203 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

