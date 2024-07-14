Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

