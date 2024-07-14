Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Grows By 27.6%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

