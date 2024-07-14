FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HUGE opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. FSD Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.60.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

