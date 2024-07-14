AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AZN opened at $79.24 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

