Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

