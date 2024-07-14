Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.54

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $25.51. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 1,153,137 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 126.5% in the second quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 291,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 163,042 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

