Treasure Island Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:TISDZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treasure Island Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:TISDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Treasure Island Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Treasure Island Royalty Trust Stock Performance
About Treasure Island Royalty Trust
Treasure Island Royalty Trust holds nonexpense bearing overriding royalty interests in ultra deep prospects in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The trust owns, or has the right to receive, overriding royalty interests from Newfield Exploration Company's interest in any future production.
