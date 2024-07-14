Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$11.07. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 5,887 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.69 million and a PE ratio of 57.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.
Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.
