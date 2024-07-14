Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.45. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 26,173 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market cap of C$111.77 million, a PE ratio of -237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of C$46.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2167488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.