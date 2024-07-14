5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$6.10. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 91,988 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.