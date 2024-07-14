Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.58

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.58 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 131.40 ($1.68). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.66), with a volume of 3,283,494 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Centamin Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Activity at Centamin
In related news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.58), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($150,906.99). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Further Reading
