Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $658.12

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Redrow plc (LON:RDWGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.12 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 711.50 ($9.11). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 704.50 ($9.02), with a volume of 268,004 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.24) to GBX 688 ($8.81) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW

Redrow Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 697.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.41.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.