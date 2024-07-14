Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $658.12

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.12 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 711.50 ($9.11). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 704.50 ($9.02), with a volume of 268,004 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.24) to GBX 688 ($8.81) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW
Redrow Stock Performance
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
