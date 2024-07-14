Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,387.45

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,387.45 ($17.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($19.19). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,496 ($19.16), with a volume of 1,736,313 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Persimmon Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($63,413.09). 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
