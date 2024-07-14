Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,387.45

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,387.45 ($17.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($19.19). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,496 ($19.16), with a volume of 1,736,313 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSN

Persimmon Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,429.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,387.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,893.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($63,413.09). 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.