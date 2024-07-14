British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,379.87

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,379.87 ($30.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,513 ($32.19). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,507 ($32.11), with a volume of 2,390,824 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.24) to GBX 3,450 ($44.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco
In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.59) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,514.13). Insiders have acquired 451 shares of company stock valued at $942,318 in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.