British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,379.87

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,379.87 ($30.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,513 ($32.19). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,507 ($32.11), with a volume of 2,390,824 shares changing hands.

BATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.24) to GBX 3,450 ($44.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,438.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,380.50. The company has a market cap of £55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.59) per share, with a total value of £8,989.08 ($11,514.13). Insiders have acquired 451 shares of company stock valued at $942,318 in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

