Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $388.21

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 388.21 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 392.20 ($5.02). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 384.20 ($4.92), with a volume of 1,977,843 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 375 ($4.80) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Schroders alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Stock Performance

About Schroders

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.