Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.36

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.52 ($0.38). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 29.22 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,529,945 shares.

Hammerson Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,922.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Hammerson

In related news, insider Himanshu Raja purchased 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £331.76 ($424.95). In other news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($424.95). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 12,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,751.44 ($4,805.23). Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

