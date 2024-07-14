Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,656.39

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,656.39 ($21.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,796 ($23.00). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,792 ($22.95), with a volume of 31,293 shares.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,513.73, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,748.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,656.39.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

