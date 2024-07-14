Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.29. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.
Eutelsat Group Trading Down 3.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.