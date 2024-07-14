Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $774.47

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.47 ($9.92) and traded as high as GBX 906.50 ($11.61). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 899 ($11.52), with a volume of 819,975 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 807.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 773.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,994.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

